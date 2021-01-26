FaithNews

Cardinal Lacroix prepares the dwindling number of Catholics in Quebec for the end of parish life as they know it

Cardinal Lacroix prepares the dwindling number of Catholics in Quebec for the end of parish life as they know it

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec is pictured in a file photo at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec. (CNS photo/Philippe Vaillancourt, Presence)

QUEBEC CITY (CNS) — The Archdiocese of Quebec announced its intention to reorganize its parishes to focus on local missionary activities. This move comes as human and material resources continue to diminish.

At least 75% of the parishes will be affected by this change, in both urban and rural areas.

In a video, Cardinal Gerald Lacroix stressed that the church of Quebec was born out of mission. But, he said, it is now clear that the parish system that had a strong impact on French Canadian society is not sustainable and needs to evolve.

“We can no longer be satisfied with giving good pastoral services to the people who faithfully participate in our assemblies and movements,” said Cardinal Lacroix. “These people now represent a tiny part of the population entrusted to us.”

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix: It is now clear that the parish system that had a strong impact on French Canadian society is not sustainable and needs to evolve.

Quebec Auxiliary Bishop Marc Pelchat added that in recent years, the life of the parishes has relied on teams that have carried out “almost everything” of the daily functioning, often focusing on “expected services.”

“We must now reorient our pastoral teams toward a more intensely missionary activity, turned toward the people and groups that we reach too little,” said Bishop Pelchat.

This call to go beyond the usual frameworks aims at “freeing energies” to better reach out to the population that is currently not reached by the church’s message.

Priests, deacons and laypeople must “envisage working to spread the Gospel message outside our usual frameworks,” with new means, in new territories, Cardinal Lacroix said.

Priests, deacons and laypeople must “envisage working to spread the Gospel message outside our usual frameworks,” with new means, in new territories, Cardinal Lacroix said.

Over the past decade, the number of parishes in the Archdiocese of Quebec decreased from 200 to 38. These 38 parishes were then organized into 29 large “pastoral units.”

“For a long time now, the resources available have not allowed us to appoint pastors and other pastoral collaborators in sufficient numbers to meet the needs of all the communities,” confirmed Marie Chrétien, diocesan pastoral coordinator. “We now lack the resources to assign a pastoral team to each of these large units.”

From now on, the diocese will constitute expanded pastoral units, which will be articulated around new teams that will collaborate with people involved in the various areas.

The communications director of the Archdiocese of Quebec, Valérie Roberge-Dion, said that, in a first step, 22 of the 29 pastoral units will become 10 missionary units. Human resources will be shared, but no juridical grouping of parishes — a process that ended in 2019 for the Archdiocese of Quebec — is expected initially.

Cardinal Lacroix raised the possibility that eucharistic celebrations could eventually be centered around “a few central churches.”

These changes will be made for the pastoral year that begins Aug. 1. In the meantime, the diocese intends to continue consultations to “clarify the roles and responsibilities of each one” and to determine according to which new financial and administrative agreements the parishes will continue to operate.

Cardinal Lacroix said he believes it will be necessary to get used to a “new face of the organization of the church.” He called on employees to welcome these changes and invited them to see how they can collaborate.

[Don’t miss the latest news from the church and the world. Sign up for our daily newsletter.]

He also announced other changes anticipated for the church of Quebec. He raised the possibility that eucharistic celebrations could eventually be centered around “a few central churches.”

“The use of our places of worship and other buildings will have to be reevaluated, for the financial weight of these has increased and considerably restricts our ability to fulfill our essential mission,” he said. “The number of eucharistic celebrations will also have to be reviewed, because priests, far fewer in number than before, cannot limit themselves to multiplying sacramental celebrations while neglecting other forms of presence.”

He said he also expected the diocese will have fewer paid personnel and more volunteers.

[Read this next: Does it matter if a charity calls itself ‘Catholic’? The church in Montreal faces a question at the heart of its mission]

Provide feedback on this article

We don’t have comments turned on everywhere anymore. We have recently relaunched the commenting experience at America and are aiming for a more focused commenting experience with better moderation by opening comments on a select number of articles each day.

But we still want your feedback. You can join the conversation about this article with us in social media on Twitter or Facebook, or in one of our Facebook discussion groups for various topics.

Or send us feedback on this article with one of the options below:

We welcome and read all letters to the editor but, due to the volume received, cannot guarantee a response.

In order to be considered for publication, letters should be brief (around 200 words or less) and include the author’s name and geographic location. Letters may be edited for length and clarity.

We open comments only on select articles so that we can provide a focused and well-moderated discussion on interesting topics. If you think this article provides the opportunity for such a discussion, please let us know what you'd like to talk about, or what interesting question you think readers might want to respond to.

If we decide to open comments on this article, we will email you to let you know.

If you have a message for the author, we will do our best to pass it along. Note that if the article is from a wire service such as Catholic News Service, Religion News Service, or the Associated Press, we will not have direct contact information for the author. We cannot guarantee a response from any author.

We welcome any information that will help us improve the factual accuracy of this piece. Thank you.

Please consult our Contact Us page for other options to reach us.

When you click submit, this article page will reload. You should see a message at the top of the reloaded page confirming that your feedback has been received.
More: Canada

Your source for jobs, books, retreats, and much more.

Associate Dean for Administration and Finance
Jobs
The Los Angeles Religious Education Congress
Conferences
Camp Bernadette and Camp Fatima
Travel
Vice President for Student Affairs
St. Joseph’s Preparatory School
Education
See all Classifieds

The latest from america

Were Orthodox Christians massacred in Ethiopia?
It really does look like there was an atrocity and a massacre, but precisely the motivation and the details, I think we need to suspend judgment at the moment,” Laurie Nathan said.
Kevin ClarkeJanuary 29, 2021
First day of vaccinations against Covid-19 on Jan.18, at Christ the Redeemer, during an event hosted by the Archdiocese in Rio de Janeiro. Terezinha da Conceição receives her shot from nursing technician Dulcinéia da Silva Lopes. Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil
Brazil has an ally in the fight against Covid vaccination disinformation: The Catholic Church.
Despite Brazil’s successes with vaccines, during the Covid-19 pandemic more Brazilians than ever have come to fear vaccination efforts because of disinformation campaigns.
Filipe DominguesJanuary 29, 2021
Covid-19 has exposed serious problems with how we train doctors to value the elderly — and all human life
I teach residents from the most prestigious medical schools around the country. It is profoundly unsettling to me that they have not been prepared to think about the “big questions” in medicine.
Kristin M. CollierJanuary 29, 2021
Explainer: The (complicated) history of U.S. ambassadors to the Vatican
Maintaining the relationship between the United States and the Holy See is vital to advancing the interests of each government.
Nicholas D. SawickiJanuary 29, 2021