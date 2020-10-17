FaithVatican Dispatch

Cardinal Pell, acquitted of sex abuse charges, celebrates first public Mass since returning to Rome

Gerard O’Connell October 17, 2020

Cardinal Pell, acquitted of sex abuse charges, celebrates first public Mass since returning to Rome

Cardinal George Pell celebrated Mass at the chapel of Domus Australia on Oct. 17. (Photo provided by author)

After being received in private audience by Pope Francis last Monday, Cardinal George Pell concluded an unforgettable week by celebrating his first public Mass in Rome since his return to the Vatican on Sept. 30.

Cardinal Pell left the Vatican in July 2017 to face trial in Australia, where he was subsequently convicted and imprisoned for over 400 days on historical charges of the sexual abuse of minors, before finally being totally acquitted by the country’s High Court last April. 

He celebrated Mass in the chapel of Domus Australia, a boutique four-star guesthouse for Australian pilgrims, refurbished on the site of a former monastery near the Porta Pia, which he was mainly responsible for establishing in 2010 and which Benedict XVI blessed.

Cardinal Pell celebrated the Mass on the 10th anniversary of the canonization of Mother Mary MacKillop, an Australian religious sister who was born in Melbourne in 1842 and is the country’s first saint. She founded the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart, which established schools and welfare institutions, especially for the education of the rural poor throughout Australia and New Zealand. She was canonized by Benedict XVI on Oct. 17, 2010. 

Cardinal George Pell concluded an unforgettable week by celebrating his first public Mass in Rome since his return to the Vatican on Sept. 30.

In his homily, the cardinal recalled that Mother MacKillop’s canonization was warmly welcomed throughout Australia, not only by Catholics but also by many who were not of the Catholic faith. While he spoke about the situation the church is facing today in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he made no reference to his ordeal over these past three years. A person present at the celebration, who wished to remain anonymous, told America that the cardinal’s face was marked by a peace and joy that revealed his inner feelings of vindication.

The celebration was Cardinal Pell’s first public Mass in the eternal city since June 29, 2017, when that faculty was removed from him following his being charged for the sexual abuse of minors by the Victoria police in Australia. He protested his innocence then and, with the permission of Pope Francis, left his senior Vatican post as prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy and returned to Australia to face trial and clear his name. He returned to Rome on Sept. 30.

Today’s celebration crowned a memorable week that began last Monday, Oct. 12, when Pope Francis received Cardinal Pell in the private library of the Vatican’s apostolic palace and thanked him for his “witness” of steadfast faith over these past three years as he sought to affirm his innocence.

The Mass was hosted by Domus Australia and its rector, Msgr. John Boyle, with organizational support from the Australian embassy and its new ambassador, Chiara Porro.

RELATED STORIES

The congregation of some 45 persons, in attendance by invitation only from the Australian Embassy and limited in number due to Covid-19 restrictions, included the former Australian prime minister, Tony Abbott, a friend and strong defender of the cardinal who happened to be in town on other business, and the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Callista Gingrich, and her husband, Newt. Also present were the rectors of the Venerable English College, Msgr. Philip Whitmore, and of the Beda College, Canon Philip Gillespie, and the Rev. Robert McCulloch, an Australian friend of the cardinal and the procurator general of the Columban Fathers, who has spent much of his life in Pakistan.

A prayer was said during Mass for the late Australian ambassador to the Holy See, Tim Fischer, a close friend of the cardinal who headed the country’s diplomatic mission at the time of the canonization of Mother Mary MacKillop.

At the end of Mass, Ambassador Porro thanked the cardinal for the celebration. Recalling the extraordinary commitment of St. Mary MacKillop in responding to the need for education of so many in her day, especially among the poor, she highlighted the pressing need to give attention to the education of the millions of young poor people in our own day, especially during this time of pandemic and economic crisis.

After the celebration, the cardinal greeted each of those present at the Mass. He is expected to stay in Rome at least until his 80th birthday on June 8, 2021, and possibly much longer. 

Correction, Oct. 18, 2020: The original article stated incorrectly that the Mass was organized by the Australian embassy.  Domus Australia organized the event.

Provide feedback on this article

We don’t have comments turned on everywhere anymore. We have recently relaunched the commenting experience at America and are aiming for a more focused commenting experience with better moderation by opening comments on a select number of articles each day.

But we still want your feedback. You can join the conversation about this article with us in social media on Twitter or Facebook, or in one of our Facebook discussion groups for various topics.

Or send us feedback on this article with one of the options below:

We welcome and read all letters to the editor but, due to the volume received, cannot guarantee a response.

In order to be considered for publication, letters should be brief (around 200 words or less) and include the author’s name and geographic location. Letters may be edited for length and clarity.

We open comments only on select articles so that we can provide a focused and well-moderated discussion on interesting topics. If you think this article provides the opportunity for such a discussion, please let us know what you'd like to talk about, or what interesting question you think readers might want to respond to.

If we decide to open comments on this article, we will email you to let you know.

If you have a message for the author, we will do our best to pass it along. Note that if the article is from a wire service such as Catholic News Service, Religion News Service, or the Associated Press, we will not have direct contact information for the author. We cannot guarantee a response from any author.

We welcome any information that will help us improve the factual accuracy of this piece. Thank you.

Please consult our Contact Us page for other options to reach us.

When you click submit, this article page will reload. You should see a message at the top of the reloaded page confirming that your feedback has been received.

[Explore America’s in-depth coverage of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.]

Gerard O’Connell

Gerard O’Connell is America’s Vatican correspondent.

Your source for jobs, books, retreats, and much more.

Assistant Director of Campus Ministry for Social Justice and Community Outreach
Jobs
Love, Laughter & Living Saints
Books
Divine Mercy University Master’s in Psychology
Resources
Grassroots Outreach and Education Specialist
Jobs
Assistant Vice President of Human Resources
Jobs
See all Classifieds

The latest from america

Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ confronts the dark side of our love of superhero stories
‘The Boys’ gleefully satirizes every aspect of superhero movies by showing how corrupt all-powerful beings would be if they existed in the real world.
Jim McDermottOctober 16, 2020
Disney+’s ‘Clouds’ details a teen’s cancer story. His real-life mom explains how faith got them through it.
When the high school student Zach Sobiech was diagnosed with cancer, he and his family never could have imagined how many people would hear his story.
Molly CahillOctober 16, 2020
Abdul-mateen II As Bobby Seale, Ben Shenkman as Leonard Weinglass, Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, and Alex Sharp as Rennie Davis in ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ (photo: Nico Tavernise/Netflix).
Review: Aaron Sorkin’s new Netflix film ‘Chicago 7’ is like the ‘The Mid-West Wing’
That “Chicago 7” is turning up on Netflix at this precise moment is no accident, the moment being serious.
John AndersonOctober 16, 2020
Jesuit priest is sentenced to time served after 2018 break-in at nuclear naval base
Rev. Stephen M. Kelly, a 71-year-old Jesuit priest, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge to 33 months in jail, three years’ probation and restitution fees for his role in a symbolic nuclear disarmament action.
Yonat Shimron - Religion News ServiceOctober 16, 2020