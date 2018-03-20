Thomas Rosica, C.S.B.

Politics & Society Last TakeThomas Rosica, C.S.B.March 20, 2018
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his advisors are misreading the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is supposed to protect citizens from being intimidated by the government. It is not intended to intimidate citizens.
Faith Short TakeThomas Rosica, C.S.B.March 13, 2017
Francis has reminded us time and time again that we cannot withdraw into our protective cocoons and ignore what is going on around us.
Faith In All ThingsThomas Rosica, C.S.B.March 11, 2016
What he is doing is normal human, Christian behavior. These are the revolutions at the heart and soul of Pope Francis’ ministry.
Faith In All ThingsThomas Rosica, C.S.B.November 16, 2015
Editors Note, Feb. 25, 2019: America has become aware that this article included extensive unattributed material from other sources. Accordingly, we have removed the text.
Faith In All ThingsThomas Rosica, C.S.B.September 01, 2015
Editors Note, Feb. 25, 2019: America has become aware that this article included extensive unattributed material from other sources. Accordingly, we have removed the text.