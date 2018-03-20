Voices
Thomas Rosica, C.S.B., is C.E.O. of the Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation in Canada. He served as English language Media Attaché at four Synods of Bishops (2008-2015) and also to the Holy See Press Office from 2013 to 2017.

Politics & Society Last Take
Sorry, Mr. Trudeau. We won’t ‘just check the box.’
Thomas Rosica, C.S.B.March 20, 2018
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his advisors are misreading the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is supposed to protect citizens from being intimidated by the government. It is not intended to intimidate citizens.
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Speaker of the House John Boehner look on in the House of Representatives Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Sept. 24, 2015. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) 
Faith Short Take
Dorothy Day, Thomas Merton, MLK and Pope Francis: models of good citizenship
Thomas Rosica, C.S.B.March 13, 2017
Francis has reminded us time and time again that we cannot withdraw into our protective cocoons and ignore what is going on around us.
'Pray for me.'
Faith In All Things
The Revolution of Normalcy: A reflection on the third anniversary of the election of Pope Francis
Thomas Rosica, C.S.B.March 11, 2016
What he is doing is normal human, Christian behavior. These are the revolutions at the heart and soul of Pope Francis’ ministry.
People in Paris form a human solidarity chain Nov. 15 near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall (CNS photo/Pascal Rossignol, Reuters).
Faith In All Things
'Allahu akbar' was never a call to violence and destruction.
Thomas Rosica, C.S.B.November 16, 2015

Editors Note, Feb. 25, 2019: America has become aware that this article included extensive unattributed material from other sources. Accordingly, we have removed the text.

Faith In All Things
Did Pope Francis say anything new about abortion?
Thomas Rosica, C.S.B.September 01, 2015

Editors Note, Feb. 25, 2019: America has become aware that this article included extensive unattributed material from other sources. Accordingly, we have removed the text.