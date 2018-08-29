Cardinal Burke: It is ‘licit’ to call for the resignation of Pope Francis

Asked if it were wrong to ask for Pope Francis’ resignation, as the former nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, has done in his 11-page letter, Cardinal Raymond L. Burke responded, “I cannot say it is wrong.”
“I can only say that to arrive at this one must investigate and respond in this regard. The request for resignation is in any case licit; anyone can make it in the face of whatever pastor that errs greatly in the fulfillment of his office, but the facts need to be verified,” he said in an interview published this morning in La Repubblica, Italy’s highest circulation daily.
Cardinal Burke was among the first of a small number of bishops to come out publicly in support of Archbishop Viganò’s denunciation of the pope. It came as no surprise; he is widely considered one of the leaders of the traditionalist groups that oppose Francis, and the archbishop and Cardinal Burke both contest aspects of the pope’s exhortation on the family (“Amoris Laetitia”). The former nuncio publicly sided with the dissenters to “Amoris Laetitia” when, last January, he added his name to the Kazakh bishops’ “profession of immutable truths about sacramental marriage.”
“I was deeply shaken because the entire document is most grave,” Cardinal Burke said.
“I was deeply shaken because the entire document is most grave,” Cardinal Burke said. “I had to read it several times because the first reading left me speechless. I believe that at this point there is need for a complete and objective report on the part of the pope and the Vatican.”
When it was pointed out that while Viganò’ contested Pope Francis’ handling of the McCarrick case he glossed over the way John Paul II and Benedict XVI had dealt with the allegations against the former cardinal during their pontificates, Cardinal Burke replied: “I cannot make a judgment on the merit. I can only say that here, too, it is necessary that there is clarity, by going through all the documents to arrive at the truth.”
Commenting on the fact that Archbishop Viganò’s letter states that there are cardinals and bishops who wish to change the church’s doctrine on homosexuality, Cardinal Burke said, “Yes, there are attempts to relativize the teaching of the church according to which a homosexual act is intrinsically bad.” He recalled the first session of the Synod of Bishops on the Family “where the idea was presented that the church should recognize the positive elements present in homosexual relations.” But, he added, “all this cannot have positive aspects.” Moreover, he described as “a problem” the “support that churchmen give to the Jesuit James Martin, who has an ‘open’ and wrong position on homosexuality.”
Cardinal Burke insisted that he is not “an antagonist” of Francis and has “nothing personal against the pope.”
He went on to point out that “the data show that the major part of sexual abuse committed by priests are in reality homosexual acts committed with young people.”
Cardinal Burke stated: “I think a homosexual person cannot become a priest because he is not able to exercise in depth that paternity that is required. He must have all the characteristics to be a father.”
He insisted in the interview that he is not “an antagonist” of Francis and has “nothing personal against the pope.” He explained, “I try simply to defend the truth of the faith and the clarity of the presentation of the faith.” The U.S. cardinal was one of four cardinals—two now dead, Joachim Meisner (Germany) and Carlo Caffarra (Italy), the fourth being Walter Brandmuller (Germany)—who wrote a letter to Pope Francis, which they later made public, raising doubts (“dubia”) about aspects of his teaching on marriage in the exhortation “Amoris Laetitia.” The doubts regarded the possibility for divorced and remarried people to receive the Eucharist under certain circumstances. In the interview, Cardinal Burke said that he did not know why the pope had not answered their questions.
He acknowledged in the interview that he contests Pope Francis’ magisterium, for example, “on the fact that persons in mortal sin can go to Communion. Or that non-Catholics can receive it in certain circumstances, beyond what is the present discipline of the church. It is not possible.”
Questioned about his relationship with Steve Bannon, the cardinal said the former advisor of President Trump had interviewed him once, at the time of the canonization of John Paul II, “and after that I have not seen him.”
ZERO TOLERANCE = Pope must resign. His promotion of McCarrick makes PF1 guilty as charged.
“Pope must resign”
In some ways I would welcome him to resign and throw the entire institutional organization in disarray, dioceses would close, parishes would follow suit, and some of us who depend on the Sacraments would receive them underground. All of this dissolution would lead conservatives like Burke without an income, no followers interested in paying him a living wage, and the attackers would get exactly what they wanted ala Judas Iscariot: the end. Conservatives nor liberals could organize into a credible church and the destruction of a unified body of Christ will be complete. You are cutting off your nose to spite your face.
History repeats itself. Bring it on.
“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Amen
Guillermo - History shows many pro- and anti-papal factions, so this is not new. But, I wish all this talk of resignation was put aside. We just need Pope Francis to hear loud and clear from the faithful that this crisis of clerical sexual sins and crimes should be his first priority. Silence is not an option. Without getting this addressed and solved, nothing else will have credibility. By no means is it just the USA. The enemies of the Church and of true doctrine are prowling around to see who to devour (1 Pet 5). The pope has no special expertise on the environment, on border management, on refugees or criminal justice. He has on clerical teaching and discipline. Fix that and the rest is commentary.
Tim he doesnt have a magic wand and thankfully he is not a United States American. Only US Americans want things done now, immediately, post-haste, and even then they will not be happy. He is a Jesuit. Discerning of spirits and all that. He does well to discern for a while. He is running a universal church. Besides, it is already happening: catholics are bludgeoning each other. Why should Pope Francis stop them? Natural selection is an excellent way of weaning the weak and the unfit species, as you know
I vote for dropping benzos or antidopaminergics in the water supply in the USA. The nation is out of control.
Dear Jesus, if you are coming back, now would be a perfect time to save us from each other. ;-)p
Pass the popcorn!
Guillermo - you don't seem to be very Christian in your attitude to the Catholics in the US. Maybe, you should start by taking your own advice. Pray for the Church, the Pope and yourself.
"...and the destruction of a unified body of Christ will be complete."
If only more would understand that the true "Body of Christ Church" consists of only those whom have believed the gospel preached by Apostle Paul. Those saints know that leaving the RCC doesn't remove them from the Body of Christ for they have been sealed there by the Holy Spirit, according to God's Word.
"In April this year, Vigano attended a conservative conference, entitled “the limits of papal authority”, where Burke was the main speaker. Tosatti was also there. Some conference participants openly referred to Francis as the precursor of the coming of the anti-Christ and the end of the world. The conference agreed to a declaration saying “a grave danger to the faith and the unity of the Church” had emerged under Francis." https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pope-abuse-escalation/defenders-rall…
It seems possible that the Vigano letter is the product of this group plotting to oust Francis on whatever pretext could be hatched, the accusations to be published at the worst possible time for Francis. They fear Francis' openness to those on the margins, which means that they probably also fear Christ the way the Temple caste feared him and delivered him over to crucifixion on trumped up charges.
Yes, the uncovering of homosexual predation by priests is all a pretext. (rolls eyes)
(Rolls eyes even more theatrically) ... The hatched pretext I am referring to is the allegation that BXVI sanctioned McCarrick, and that Francis revoked these sanctions. As pointed out in this America article, "The historical record is rife with evidence that McCarrick had lived under no such restrictions ..." https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2018/08/28/popes-alleged-cover-pi…
I don't think anyone really cares about the McCarrick-Popes allegations. What people care about is the long-standing sexual molestation that has been ongoing and unresolved for decades. Vigano's letter is important not because of its allegations against Francis, but because of his focus on the fact that McCarrick is just one of many homosexual predators who have been provided protection not by individuals but by a culture of many.
(Yet another dramatic eye roll) The whole point of Vigano's letter was to force Francis to resign! And the means to this end was the allegation that Francis reversed BXVI's sanctioning of McCarrick.
Edward Pentin claimed that the NC Register had “independently confirmed that the allegations against McCarrick were certainly known to Benedict, and the pope emeritus remembers instructing Cardinal [Tarcisio] Bertone to impose measures but cannot recall their exact nature.” We now know that this was a lie ... Archbishop Gänswein has declared the claims that BXVI had “confirmed” Vigano’s testimony were “fake news.” This whole attempt at toppling Francis' pontificate was birthed with a lie ...
As for your crass machinations vis-a-vis the homosocial culture of the Catholic clergy, I recommend Fr James Alison's article which explores this phenomenon in exquisite detail ... see http://jamesalison.co.uk/texts/were-in-for-a-rough-ride/
Mike - none of the PA Grand Jury or other investigations suggest a new problem with child sex abuse. In fact, it seems to have gone down dramatically in incidence considerably since the Dallas Charter and zero tolerance. The current story of McCarrick is about abuse of young adults in seminaries by a gay faction in the Church. That is a different type of scandal as it involves a much higher percentage of the clergy (10-20%), a code of secrecy, privileges, preferences, promotions based on in-group membership, and is far removed from the holy chaste life according to the Gospel.
Vigano's allegations can, in large part, be verified or debunked rather easily by release of the relevant documents and/or statements by witnesses alluded to in his "testimony". So far though, the only such statement has been corroborative. Be that as it may, Bergoglio's refusal to comment on the allegations can most charitably be described as mystifying. He may think it is cute or clever to communicate in Delphic manner like Chance the gardener in the movie Being There, but his evasions only imply (though they don't prove) confirmation of Vigano's allegations. For a Jesuit, Bergoglio is a remarkably lousy/careless communicator. One can't help but wonder if the Jesuits weren't on to something prescient and wise when they exiled Bergoglio to Córdoba in 1990, and forbade him from preaching or saying Mass in public.
I don't think that resolution will be nearly so simple, Jeffrey. If BXVI didn't sanction McCarrick, then there is no document to release! Now BXVI might not recall whether or not he sanctioned McCarrick ... who knows his state of mind, or his ability to recall past events, at his advanced age of 91. Imagine that Pope Francis claims that BXVI didn't sanction McCarrick because there is no documentation to prove it ... Vigano and his allies might respond that the documentation might have been destroyed by a Francis sympathizer ... or they might produce the document themselves with dramatic flourish, having had it judiciously removed by one of their sympathizers (an octopus has many tentacles). Pope Francis is in a tricky predicament, since he is surrounded by a brood of vicious and venomous vipers. How he will handle this will be interesting to observe ... I pray that our Lord gifts him with the grace to emerge from the firepit unscathed!
Thank you, Vincent, for providing some factual context about these conservative enemies of His Holiness Pope Francis. The US Bishops are looking over the precipice as more investigations loom over their lack of shepherding the flock. It is my opinion that the US Bishops ought to tender their resignations enmass, the sooner the better. The US National Review Board, which was founded in 2002 to advise the USCCB, has recommended that an investigation be led by parishioners because the people in power can't be in charge of investigating themselves." https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/national-review-board-calls-for…
The words, "Who am I to judge" are backfiring on this Pope as the real cause of the abuse crisis will be affirmed in jurisdiction after jurisdiction and in country after country: Homosexual Predation. Promoting Jesuit James Martin to Vatican Spokesman for the Normalization of Homosexuality in the Church did not help.
Francis' silence suggests that he wants the Church to be destroyed; or he is powerless to do anything about it.
you already posted that comment on other pages. Take a break, go to Confession and spend an hour in front of the Blessed Sacrament, then visit the sick, the imprisoned, feed the hungry...you know the drill
You forgot ADMONISH the sinners. INSTRUCT the ignorant.
I think we have enough socialism and food obesity and not enough Works of Mercy as described in the preceding sentence.
Ha Guillermo - but you too posted your comment already as well.
Cardinal Burke's calling it licit to call for Pope Francis to resign is immature and irresponsible at this point. Every Cardinal, Bishop, Priest and a Pope must be assumed to be innocent until proven guilty of a serious immoral act. Cardinal Burke has lost his credibility when he called Pope Francis Apostolic Exhortation (e.g., Amoris Laetitia) something akin to heresy. He is a far right conservative wedded to a rigorist theology focused on the letter of the law with little or no room for its spirit. That was the problem with the Pharisees.
I say let a lay-lead, impartial, transparent and courageous investigation play itself out before jumping to conclusions. If Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope JP II are found guilty of Vigano's accusations, then let's pray for appropriate justice for them and others, and the significant reforms our Church desperately needs.
Nice try with that "Pharisee" slur. What Burke talks about ties directly to the words of JESUS, not the Pharisees. Jesus condemned divorce in the Gospel, Pope Francis has slyly and deceitfully changed the words of Jesus using a footnote? Who can respect that? It's pathetic. I stand with Jesus and Cardinal Burke.
“stand with Jesus and Cardinal Burke.”
Elaine you already told us you reject all Popes since Vatican II, Vatican II and post-conciliar Church. You cant stand with Raymond Burke since he is a product and, a Bishop elevated by a Pope since Vatican II
You wrote above to “instruct the ignorant”
Done!
Take it down a notch. I am beginning to think your husband, your sons, grandsons are homosexuals like me and you are apoplectic about this revelation. Homosexuals like me are in your life even if you do not know it. They are your medical clinicians, your pharmacy staff, your hospital nursing staff, your mental health providers, they teach your children, etc, etc, etc. We are everywhere and here is the rub: we take care of you and you hire us for professional services. They stay in the closet because they know you all too well. Relax. We dont want you or any of your relatives in bed, anymore than you desire all heterosexuals in your bed
Recalibrate Elaine.
It is sad how this has polarized the Church along doctrinal affiliation lines, with people seeking to maintain doctrine calling for investigations and people seeking to defend the pope resorting to personal attacks on Vigano and ignoring the substance of his accusatoions. I would find the pope's supporters more convincing if they addressed the specific accusations about McCarrick, Francis, et. al., instead of resorting to ad hominem attacks. Cupich's response was a classic case of denial and distraction. Without getting into any specifics, he commented on
1) Climate change
2) Immigration
3) Racism
Of course, Francis is of Italian heritage, just like Vigano, and one of Vigano's main complaints about Francis was that he was passing over the Mexican-born Gomez and the Native American Chaput in favor of good old white boys like Wuerl, Tobin, and Cupich.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/cardinal-cupich-pope-bigger-agend…
The defense reeks of desperation. I wish, though, that the calls for investigation would be more even handed. Then, I might trust that people really care about ridding the Church of sex abuse and not just defending their personal fiefdoms. In that sense, Vigano's lack of a fiefdom to defend also lends him credibility.
If you like dark humor, compare Cupich's defense to a Babylon Bee satirical article from a couple weeks ago. When satirists act as prophets, something is deeply disordered.
https://babylonbee.com/news/pope-says-he-will-address-sex-abuse-scandal…
I have so much anxiety and sadness from this. I feel like a child being torn apart by parents threatening divorce.
Having lived in St. Louis for some time where Cardinal Burke was Archbishop, I know he is a very holy a wise man. And, having met Pope Francis once and reading all he has said and wrote, I have a sincere belief that he is also a holy and wise man.
All I can do is pray and fast for the Church. Come Lord Jesus.
Focus On Christ
all else is tertiary. This all might be a blessing actually. The Right / Conservatives have been denouncing Popes since Vatican II. Blessed Paul VI ecclaimed the “smoke of Satan” had entered the Church. Conservatives hated JPII when he was Pope but now they love him. Such fickle cowards. None of these right wing zealots have read a papal encyclical in their lives never mind led a parish ministry group to, wait for it, evangelize. Heck, all Trads whom I know have children fallen away from the Faith. Need we say more?
St Augustine had it far worse in waging wars with other bishops. St John of the Cross was killed by zealot monks, St Ignatius of Loyola was imprisoned twice, St Teresa de Avila brought before the Inquisition twice.
This too shall pass. If you have read the Good Book, you know how it ends. Chin up!
Strange bedfellows? The conservative , traditionalist, homophobic, anti women's ordination faction, is now aligned with the progressive, anti clerical, feminist faction, against the Pope!
Lead the way out, Burke.
I am saddened and outraged that Cardinal Burke states "the data show that the major part of sexual abuse committed by priests are in reality homosexual acts committed with young people.”
Being Gay does not mean you are a pedophile. This is fact and been proven with data. How can we expect intelligent, faithful resolution to any of this crisis, if there is such a blatant disregard for the truth? Unfortunately, this is the reason we are losing hope. Jesus Christ loved not hated and Pope Francis, as well as Fr. James Martin live that truth. The Cardinal seems to be taking the opportunity to destroy and distort based on his fears and hate of these 2 faithful leaders. I cannot help but notice that he said acts committed WITH not against young people, He should be removed immediately!
You are conflating the sexual molestations committed by homosexual priests on male minors with pedophilia. Burke (and VIgano) are calling attention to the fact that the molestations were mostly against pubescent and post-pubescent boys, thereby making them homosexual molestations and not pedophilia.
Pederasty is the de facto model for homosexuality throughout history. Examples are Ancient Greece thru Oscar Wilde thru modernist gay priests today.
“Pederasty is the de facto model for homosexuality throughout history. Examples are Ancient Greece thru Oscar Wilde thru modernist gay priests today.”
You are foaming at the mouth as a rabid lunatic. Chill out.
I am a homosexual, happily married, we both are devout Catholics (insert your snark here) and neither my husband nor I are attracted to other men never mind little boys. It is gross actually, just as gross you seeking intimacy with a little boy which happens all the time in today’s sick world, e.g. female high school teachers seducing male students
There are far more historical accounts of heterosexual men abusing, raping, violating, demeaning women like King David and Bathsheeba.
Heterosexuals are known to be really deviant animals (Hollywood male producers and actors) but this doesnt mean all heterosexuals are crazy dogs, though I am beginning to think you need to be placed on a leesh. Ya know what I mean? Take it down a few notches Elaine. Few homosexuals and few heterosexuals do not mean all homosexuals / heterosexuals are deviants
Burke? A well-known critic of Pope Francis in the same line with Vigano and the Italian journalist that help Vigano pen the letter… Does it sound familiar? There is nothing but distortion and deception coming out from them. No wonder why the teens are leaving the Church. They see the utmost examples of hypocrites in people like Burke and Vigano.
I totally agree with Michael that we should let a lay-lead, impartial, transparent and courageous investigation play itself out before jumping to conclusions. However, so far, the arguments from Burke, Vigano, etc. seem to be of ad hominem attacks on Pope Francis rather than of any constructive basis.
consider the source.
LOL. Ya think? This is morphing into something far better than any Broadway show.
Burke, Chaput, Alt Right Bishops say Vigano has integrity, while his brother, a Jesuit priest and scholar, says otherwise. There is only two words to describe the Vigano mess: gay drama
“Throughout his power struggle, Archbishop Viganò had been writing urgent appeals to Benedict to stay in the Vatican. He said he needed to stay because his brother, a Jesuit biblical scholar, was sick and needed care, and he accused Cardinal Bertone of breaking his promise to promote him to the rank of cardinal” (Hell hath no fury like a queen scorned)
“But Archbishop Viganò’s brother, Lorenzo Viganò, told Italian journalists that his brother “lied” to Benedict that he had to remain in Rome “because he had to take care of me, sick.” To the contrary, he said he had lived in Chicago and was fine and hadn’t talked to his brother in years over an inheritance dispute.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/28/world/europe/archbishop-carlo-maria-…
Pope Francis was right: let the journalists do the research and sleuthing. In another week, Vigano will have slith his wrists or hung himself ala Judas Iscariot. For good reason he told Tossati he was going into hiding. Cowards are like that
“The archbishop told him, “Now that I have finished, I can leave, and leave Rome too,” according to Mr. Tosatti.
“Where will you go?” Mr. Tosatti recalled asking.
“I will not tell you so that when they ask you, you will not have to lie — and I will shut off my phone,” the archbishop said, according to the reporter, who said that both men suspected the Vatican of tapping their phones.”
cue the dramatic music
Oh man! – From the beginning, I looked at Vigano as a pitiful coward… Now, it seems even worse than that! Again, people like Vigano is the reason that teens are leaving the Church. I saw this myself in my nephews and nieces. I’m trying desperately to keep my 2 adult children to stay and I’m not sure for how long…
Lol. New York Times? Jason Horowitz? Get a real source. Fake News.
In Horowitz's case, also anti-Catholic news! Do we have an "ADL" we can appeal to against bigots?
Fake News? This is from someone who claims that Vatican II is a fraud! There is nothing more fraudulent than that. LOL!
Pope Francis - please listen to Bishop Philip Egan (Portsmouth, England Diocese) and his request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Synod of Bishops on the life and ministry of clergy. Please support the USCCB's investigation into McCarrick. Please open the doors and windows of the Vatican files to let the light in. You will find support across the spectrum for this.
Francis is not a Catholic, neither the more a pope. He is a freemason, heretic, antipope and servant of the antichrist:
http://anti.sanctamissa.pl
It seems that the demonic attack on Pope Francis has reached a feverish level now! The devils are really afraid of something from this Pope.
It is an interesting affair because neither Left nor Right in the RCC teach the truth of the Word of God.
I have one question/puzzle. Cardinal Burke and the others are not happy that gay people are allowed into the seminary and claim that homosexuality is the cause (or contributes) to the sexual abuse problem. Cardinal Burke, himself, appears to most people to be a gay man. Would not their proposals to rid the Church of gay clerics not mean that he, himself, must step down?