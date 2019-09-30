Pope Francis meets with Father James Martin in private audience

Pope Francis received James Martin, S.J., in a 30-minute private audience in the papal library of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace this morning, Sept. 30, in what is seen here as a highly significant public statement of support and encouragement for this U.S. Jesuit. Father Martin is well known as a public speaker, author and for his pastoral ministry to L.G.B.T. people.
“I was very moved by my encounter with a real pastor,” a joy-filled Father Martin told America after the meeting. “I am most grateful to the Holy Father for his generosity in granting me an audience in the midst of his busy schedule,” he said.
Father Martin would not reveal what the pope said to him in the course of their conversation, except that “we both laughed several times.” He did say, however, that “among other things, I shared with Pope Francis the experiences of L.G.B.T. Catholics around the world, their joys and their hopes, their griefs and concerns. I also spoke about my own ministry to them and how they feel excluded.” He concluded, “I saw this audience as a sign of the Holy Father’s care for L.G.B.T. people.”
It was their third meeting but their first substantial conversation. Significantly, it took place not as a private encounter in Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where he lives, but in the pope’s private library where he meets heads of states and international organizations, cardinals and bishops conferences, leaders of the other Christian denominations and of the world’s major religions, as well as distinguished persons. By choosing to meet him in this place, Pope Francis was making a public statement. In some ways, the meeting was the message. They spoke to each other, seated at the table where the pope meets his high-level visitors. The encounter lasted 30 minutes and was conducted in English and Spanish with the assistance of a translator, who was the only other person present.
Father Martin, editor-at-large for America, first met Pope Francis after Mass at Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where the pope lives, in 2016. At the time, Francis greeted him briefly. They met for the second time early last week when the pope greeted him along with other members of the plenary assembly of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications. On that occasion, Francis, who had appointed the Jesuit as a consultant to the dicastery in 2017, invited Father Martin to meet him in a private audience. The audience took place today between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (Rome time).
A Vatican source (who asked not to be named) told America before the audience that Pope Francis had read Father Martin’s 2017 book Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity. The same source said the pope was also aware that Father Martin had been heavily attacked by some people, including clerics, in the United States, sometimes viciously, for that book, as well as for his lectures and ministry to L.G.B.T. people.
Father Martin revealed that, at his request, Pope Francis wrote a personal note to his nephew, Matthew, who is taking the name Francis for his confirmation.
In today's world, some will now be looking for a transcript of this private conversation. I believe Fr. Martin's heart is in the right place, even though I think some of his statements are leading some people astray. Anyhow, I think Archbishop Chaput's friendly written interaction with Fr. Martin (when the latter spoke publicly in the Philadelphia diocese) gets the balance right in this encounter (link below). Some quotes from the letter from Chaput:
"Father Martin has also, at times, been the target of bitter personal attacks. As I’ve said previously, such attacks are inexcusable and unChristian."
"In reality, Father Martin has sought in a dedicated way to accompany and support people with same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria. Many of his efforts have been laudable, and we need to join him in stressing the dignity of persons in such situations."
"At the same time, a pattern of ambiguity in his teachings tends to undermine his stated aims, alienating people from the very support they need for authentic human flourishing."
"Again to his credit, Father Martin has stressed that, “as a Catholic priest, I have … never challenged [the Church’s] teachings, nor will I.” But what is implied or omitted often speaks as loudly as what is actually stated, and in the current climate, incomplete truths do, in fact, present a challenge to faithful Catholic belief." http://catholicphilly.com/2019/09/archbishop-chaput-column/father-james-martin-and-catholic-belief/
"Gets the balance right"? I don't think so--Archbishop Chaput noted, with regret, that he was unable to prevent Fr. Martin from speaking in Philadelphia since the event was at an institution run by a religious order.
Vince - Archbishop Chaput never said he regretted that he was unable to prevent Fr. Martin from speaking. He was explaining his jurisdiction to requests that he do so. He even permitted Fr. Martin to write an Op-ed response (link below). Obviously, both men have stark differences in how to bring the Gospel to people with same-sex attraction. But, given that difference, this was a very respectful and collegial exchange. Fr. Martin ended his Op-Ed with "I remain grateful for the Archbishop’s asking people not to engage in “ad hominem” attacks, and I appreciate the careful tone of his letter and have always appreciated his kind communications with me. And may I take this opportunity to thank him for his service to my beloved hometown of Philadelphia." Perhaps, despite his tone, Fr. Martin was fuming about this letter and the Jesuits arranged the meeting with Pope Francis to buttress his credibility when the most impressive episcopal intellectual in America (and perhaps, worldwide) points out how his approach can in fact be counterproductive?
http://catholicphilly.com/2019/09/commentaries/fr-martin-responds-to-archbishop-chaputs-critique/
Let's re-read the Archbishop's words: "A local bishop is typically unable to do that, since most Catholic universities operate under the authority of the religious community that sponsors them."
He could have written that he welcomed his talk, or that he would not--even if he could--prohibit it. Instead, he used the first paragraph to explain, in legal terms, why he couldn't stop his visit. The rest of his statement is a plea to be respectful to Fr. Martin, and that Fr. Marin was wrong, wrong, wrong.
Martin has never challenged Church teachings? Really? In an interview on August 29 with Brandon Ambrosino (an openly gay man engaged to his male partner), Fr. Martin claimed homosexuals aren’t bound by Church teaching on chastity because it hasn’t been “received” by the LGBT community. "For a teaching to be really authoritative," he said, "it is expected that it will be received by the people of God, by the faithful. The teaching that LGBT people must be celibate their entire lives has not been received.
This is a heretical statement because it rejects the infallible teaching authority of the Catholic Church, and makes dogma dependent on how it’s “received” by the people. Church teaching isn’t determined by democratic assent or by popular vote. Its truths are absolute, rooted in the Truth, Our Lord Jesus Christ.
My questions are: On what basis was the audience requested and approved by the Vatican? Was Pope Francis receiving an editor of a Jesuit news outlet or was he receiving an LGBTQ advocate?
What was his understanding?
Bottom line: Was the Pope fully aware this audience would be used for political purposes?
“Father Martin would not reveal what the pope said to him...”
Why not?
So what is the point of this article?
Fr. Martin is a hero and a voice to those that have been disenfranchised by the Catholic Church and said to have an innate intrinsic disorder that leads them to sin. At the moment, there is no bridge that the Catholic Church and the LGBT community can use to enter into a relationship of respect, compassion and sensitivity. All anyone hears is that those born with a same-sex orientation must practice a lifetime of sexual abstinence, full stop, for their salvation. Many face discrimination.
Much can and should be done by the Church for those who have not chosen to be homosexual. Let's pray for Pope Francis, Fr. Martin and for those of our LGBT brothers and sisters.
But Francis can't find time to answer the dubia cardinals, at least before they die? Double standards from "accompaniment."
The Bottom line is that Father Martin loves the camera and loves to draw attention to himself. My guess is Father Martin joined the Jesuits because of his own sexual identity which allowed him to live with other men, and live and travel in a life of luxury. He needs to go away and stop being a voice for the Church. As a Theology teacher who makes bare minimum, I am disgusted with how he flaunts his sexuality and goes against church teaching. Regardless of your sexual identity, all should be loved and cared for. Father Martin has an agenda that represents everything wrong with the church today. Pope Francis is the best and its time James Martin gets on board and stops writing any more books.
An opportunity for the Pope to show his loving approval of the queer Church on the heels of his unequivocal disapproval of the cassocked Church.
This is totally unnecessary to report. If this happened, it should have been kept private so that the faithful wouldn't have to even comment. Humility is a hard virtue to master and this story demonstrates this.
I think you're right, that the meeting is pretty much the message - where it was held, the fact that it was granted, the ready photographer, the news recaps, etc. The message to us regarding the two men who remain alive of the four who remain in wait for such a meeting is what?