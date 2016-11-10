In the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Donald J. Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States. Despite polls throughout the campaign showing Catholics breaking for his opponent, Hillary Clinton, come election night, a majority of Catholics—52 percent—voted for Mr. Trump. Here's a round-up of some Catholic reactions to the Republican candidate's upset victory.

Looking at the Election

Trump and the Populist Moment, by Kevin Stuart by Kevin Stuart

“The alt-right has cast a pall over Mr. Trump’s victory, and it is tempting to dismiss his entire coalition as rotten to the core with racism, sexism and nativism,” writes Kevin Stuart. “But that would be a mistake.”

God Uses the Imperfect or, Why I Voted for Donald Trump, by Marla Brown , by Marla Brown "While I cannot confirm the depth of the president-elect’s Christian beliefs," writes Ms. Borwn, "I know he represents a pro-life platform."

Hillary Clinton's Legacy, by Margot Patterson

Facing a far less experienced, qualified or deserving candidate Hillary Clinton lost, writes Margot Patterson. Why? "The election results say more about the enduring presence of sexism in our society than about policies or even populism." , by Margot PattersonFacing a far less experienced, qualified or deserving candidate Hillary Clinton lost, writes Margot Patterson. Why? "The election results say more about the enduring presence of sexism in our society than about policies or even populism."

How Donald Trump Didn’t Lose, by Joseph J. Dunn

A frequent commentator on business and society looks for the origins of this electoral surprise. Maybe President Obama’s comment about “ , by Joseph J. DunnA frequent commentator on business and society looks for the origins of this electoral surprise. Maybe President Obama’s comment about “ clinging to their guns and Bibles ” was the beginning.

A House Divided by Politics, by Nick Genovese

O'Hare Fellow Nick Genovese describes how politics can divide a family. "I can’t call my parents. At least not today." , by Nick GenoveseO'Hare Fellow Nick Genovese describes how politics can divide a family. "I can’t call my parents. At least not today."

Onward Christian Soldier, by Joe Hoover, S.J.

America's poetry editor reflects on the sense of loss felt by many social justice activists in light of Donald Trump's election. "We who “combat injustice!” rarely sift through our own stances and actions and ask where have we failed." , by Joe Hoover, S.J.America's poetry editor reflects on the sense of loss felt by many social justice activists in light of Donald Trump's election. "We who “combat injustice!” rarely sift through our own stances and actions and ask where have we failed."

What Now?

Pro Unity and Pro Voice, by James Martin, S.J. , by James Martin, S.J.

How does a Catholic move ahead after the election of Donald J. Trump as president?

Your Election, by Jim McDermott , by Jim McDermott

We have made this mess of an election. It's ours. What are we going to do about it?

Praying for an Imperfect President, by C. C. Pecknold , by C. C. Pecknold

A self-described conservative professor at the Catholic Unversity of America has some advice for liberals horrified by the election results. "I encourage everyone to set aside thinking that the millions of Trump voters who voted for Mr. Obama twice are racist xenophobes."

Toward Solidarity

How Students of Color Found the “Fire of Love” in the Face of a Trump Presidency, by Cecilia González-Andrieu by Cecilia González-Andrieu

Students at Loyola Marymount University gather and ask: How did we get here? What are the implications of a Trump presidency personally for you and yours? And finally, where do we go from here?

Solidarity Now, by The Editors

America's editorial board argues for the importance of unity in such a politically divided climate. "The geographic, socioeconomic and communication bubbles that too often pass for civic life in modern America have not provided that solidarity and indeed have often worked against it." by The EditorsAmerica's editorial board argues for the importance of unity in such a politically divided climate. "The geographic, socioeconomic and communication bubbles that too often pass for civic life in modern America have not provided that solidarity and indeed have often worked against it."

Despite the political polarization the election results suggest, there are 10 core values that most Americans agree on.

Cardinal-designate Cupich: Time to Cross Great Divides in U.S. Life and Church, by Gerard O'Connell , by Gerard O'Connell

In an exclusive interview with America, Cardinal-designate Blase Cupich shared his hopes about what the new Trump administration and incoming Republican Congress can do about the nation’s deep divide following one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history.

This Election Shows Us Why We Need to Meet Our Neighbors, by Jane Sloan Peters , by Jane Sloan Peters

"In the case of President-elect Trump, solidarity means seeking to know the undesirable neighbor," writes Ms. Peters.