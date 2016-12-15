The National Catholic Review

America's Blogs

Dispatches
Pope Appoints Cardinal O’Malley as Member of Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

The Boston cardinal already serves as president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

In All Things
First Lunch, Then a Role in 'The Exorcist'

Needless to say, I was trying to impress him. This was the first instant millionaire I'd ever met.

Dispatches
A Bleak New Year in Southern Africa

Persisting low-level to acute crises throughout southern Africa may make 2017 a year to remember with regret.

In All Things
The Faith of Steven McDonald

After being shot and paralyzed in the line of duty in 1986, McDonald publicly forgave his attacker. 

The Good Word
On Service and the Soul

Our deepest identities are found in our call to service.

 

Dispatches
A Foundation for Sanctuary

Congress cannot force localities to assist in the arrest of immigration violators, honor federal detainer requests or avoid criminal convictions that would trigger deportation proceedings

Read more from our blogs

America's Podcasts

The Theater as a Church

On this week's podcast Rob Weinert-Kendt chats to Matt Malone, S.J., and Tim Reidy about NYC theater.

America's Videos