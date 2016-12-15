The National Catholic Review

Despite Controversy, Women Religious Attend Women’s March on Washington

Women religious champion social justice issues at the Women's March on Washington. 

Pope Francis Takes “Wait and See” Stance on Trump

Pope Francis states we should "wait and see" and not pass any judgment on President Donald J. Trump. 

Catholics Cheer, Protest, Work for Peace at Trump's Inauguration

Donning “Make America Great Again” hats, some cheered. Others demonstrated with signs and chants.

Pope Francis Calls on President Trump to Care for the Poor and the Outcast

Francis wrote that “our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses.”

At Trump Swearing-in, Cardinal Dolan Prays for Wisdom

The cardinal was one of six members of the clergy scheduled to offer prayers on Friday morning.

Before the Inauguration, a Moment of Prayer

“We talk about peace around the world, but we need peace here.”

