January 25, 3:42 pm
Americans are having fewer kids. Are housing costs to blame?
By The Editors
January 25, 4:25 pm
Donald Trump’s wall is a pro-life issue, too.
By The Editors
January 24, 3:51 pm
'A Man Called Ove' will win the foreign film Oscar. Oddly, it deserves it.
By John Anderson
January 23, 4:20 pm
Being a man in Trump's America: Why I attended the Women's March on Washington
By Nick Genovese
January 23, 1:40 pm
After blistering report, what's next for Chicago police?
By Judith Valente
Our Voices

Cokie Roberts

Cokie Roberts

Nathan Schneider

Nathan Schneider

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz
President Donald J. Trump
Catholics cheer, protest, work for peace at Trump's inauguration
By Wyatt Massey
Pope Francis takes 'wait and see' stance on Trump
By Gerard O'Connell
Learning to live with identity politics in the age of Trump
By Jason Blakely
President Trump’s Dangerous Nationalism
By The Editors
The Women's March on Washington

Pro-life groups joined the Women's March despite its pro-choice platform

Several Catholic groups attended the march despite their disappointment with its overtly pro-choice platform.
By Teresa Donnellan

Who Counts as a "Real Woman" at the Women’s March on Washington?

To feminists of a certain cloth, the pro-life mentality is not an opposing view. It is an intrinsic evil, in all circumstances inexcusable, even abhorrent.
By Jane Sloan Peters
What is the Catholic response to the rise of nationalism?
If love of country is a virtue and a moral obligation, the nationalistic impulse itself has no moral identity.
Robert W. McElroy January 24, 2017
featured comment
Jan 14, 2017
"The Catholic faith will not be passed down to future generations unless parents are placed in the center of the faith formation process, and we need our catechetical resources and approaches to support that. We need to coach parents to pass on their faith to their children. "
-Paul Canavese

Welcome to the new America
January 23, 2017

Welcome to the new America
January 23, 2017
Catholics at President Trump's Inauguration
January 22, 2017
Chaplain of the House | Patrick Conroy, S.J.
January 22, 2017
Martin Scorsese on his faith, films and “Silence”
December 09, 2016
Pro-life Millennials Speak Out
October 27, 2016
Amoris Laetitia

Pope Francis still hasn't responded to the dubia. He has good reason not to.

The dubia stem from a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of 'Amoris Laetitia' and the renewal that began with Vatican II.
By Louis J. Cameli

Top 10 takeaways from “Amoris Laetitia”

Pope Francis’s groundbreaking new document asks the church to meet people where they are and to consider the complexities of people’s lives, to consider the complexities of people’s lives and to respect people’s consciences.
By James Martin, S.J.

The church should not strive for “false clarity,” says Australian archbishop

The pope is "bringing out into the very public setting of the papacy what any pastor does in his parish or diocese."
By Michael O'Loughlin

