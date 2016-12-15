The National Catholic Review

Demonstrators Mark New Year’s Eve With a Call to End to Chicago Violence

Father Pfleger said holding the march downtown was an effort to remind city leaders that violence is not a “south side problem” but “a Chicago problem.”

Nuclear Saber-Rattling as World Day of Peace Approaches

Are Trump and Putin about to begin a new nuclear arms race?

Why Won't My Son Sing in Church?

My son hates to sing. And the place Bobby hates to sing the most is in Mass.

The Labyrinth of Her Love

Everything that she was, formed who he became.

U.S. Bishops Support 'Bridge Act' to Prevent Deportations

Bishop Vásquez points out that “there are more than 740,000 young people who have received and benefitted from DACA.”

Five Stories You May Have Missed in 2016

Here are a few pieces America editors wish had made it on to those top-ten lists but didn't:

James Martin on Scorsese's 'Silence'

James Martin, S.J., speaks about his involvement in 'Silence,' Martin Scorsese's film about two Jesuit missionaries in 17th century Japan.

