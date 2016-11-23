The National Catholic Review
The Good Word
 Elizabeth Kirkland Cahill | Nov 23 2016 - 11:45am | 1 comment
Liesel Adventskranz (Advent Wreath)

The Advent season is a time of preparation. In the frenzy of our focus on earthly preliminaries—shopping and baking, wrapping and decorating, organizing pageants and making travel plans—we potentially lose sight of the most important spadework at hand: the need to prepare ourselves spiritually, through daily prayer, for the coming of the Christ child. America is pleased offer daily Advent reflections from Elizabeth Kirkland Cahill. This year, her reflections will explore the theme of prayer through a brief meditation on each day's Scripture readings. We hope that the fruits of these reflections will enhance your own preparation throughout the days of Advent. To sign up to receive these reflections as part of our daily digital highlights, sign up here and check "Digital Content Updates." 

 

First Week of Advent
·      Monday, November 28
·      Friday, December 2

 

Second Week of Advent
·      Sunday, December 4
·      Monday, December 5
·      Tuesday, December 6
·      Friday, December 9

 

Third Week of Advent
·      Sunday, December 11
·      Monday, December 12
·      Friday, December 16
 
Fourth Week of Advent
·      Sunday, December 18
·      Friday, December 23
·      Saturday, December 24

Show Comments (1)

Comments (hide)

Monica Yaniga | 12/8/2016 - 1:38pm

Thought this was a daily meditation. Where are yesterday's and today's posts?

Recently by Elizabeth Kirkland Cahill

Spiritual Baggage (December 22, 2016)
The Dark Night (December 21, 2016)
Shaken, and Stirred (December 20, 2016)
Patience and Fortitude (December 19, 2016)
A Wing and a Prayer (December 18, 2016)